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    Commander, CTF 73 and Pacific Partnership 2026 visit DPAA recovery site in Vietnam [Image 2 of 2]

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    Commander, CTF 73 and Pacific Partnership 2026 visit DPAA recovery site in Vietnam

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Ensign Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 23, 2026) – Commander, Task Force 73 U.S. Navy Capt. Aaron Taylor, second from left, Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) Mission Commander U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, second from right, PP26 Deputy Mission Commander Canadian Armed Forces Col. Alain Lafreniere, left, and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Detachment 2 Commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason S. Kim, right, discuss recovery techniques during a DPAA site visit while local Vietnamese workers use water to screen material in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 01:03
    Photo ID: 9769163
    VIRIN: 260623-N-IK052-1003
    Resolution: 1671x2480
    Size: 927.3 KB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander, CTF 73 and Pacific Partnership 2026 visit DPAA recovery site in Vietnam [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commander, CTF 73 and Pacific Partnership 2026 visit DPAA recovery site in Vietnam
    Commander, CTF 73 and Pacific Partnership 2026 visit DPAA recovery site in Vietnam

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    Canadian armed forces
    DPAA
    CTF73
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26

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