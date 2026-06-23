Commander, CTF 73 and Pacific Partnership 2026 visit DPAA recovery site in Vietnam

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QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 23, 2026) – Commander, Task Force 73 U.S. Navy Capt. Aaron Taylor, second from left, Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26) Mission Commander U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, second from right, PP26 Deputy Mission Commander Canadian Armed Forces Col. Alain Lafreniere, left, and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Detachment 2 Commander U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jason S. Kim, right, discuss recovery techniques during a DPAA site visit while local Vietnamese workers use water to screen material in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 23, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Caroline H. Lui)