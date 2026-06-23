Interior view of the new Water Treatment Plant at Chinhae Naval Base, showcasing the modernized treatment tanks, pumps, and distribution piping. The facility features advanced systems designed to enhance water security, reliability, and operational resilience for service members and families on base. The project turnover to the U.S. Navy is scheduled for late June 2026. (U.S. Army photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9769120
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-A1425-1001
|Resolution:
|1301x1126
|Size:
|478.31 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Far East District set to turn over modernized water treatment plant at Chinhae Naval Base [Image 2 of 2], by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Far East District set to turn over modernized water treatment plant at Chinhae Naval Base
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