USACE Far East District set to turn over modernized water treatment plant at Chinhae Naval Base

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Interior view of the new Water Treatment Plant at Chinhae Naval Base, showcasing the modernized treatment tanks, pumps, and distribution piping. The facility features advanced systems designed to enhance water security, reliability, and operational resilience for service members and families on base. The project turnover to the U.S. Navy is scheduled for late June 2026. (U.S. Army photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District)