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    USACE Far East District set to turn over modernized water treatment plant at Chinhae Naval Base [Image 2 of 2]

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    USACE Far East District set to turn over modernized water treatment plant at Chinhae Naval Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Chong Yun Kim 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Interior view of the new Water Treatment Plant at Chinhae Naval Base, showcasing the modernized treatment tanks, pumps, and distribution piping. The facility features advanced systems designed to enhance water security, reliability, and operational resilience for service members and families on base. The project turnover to the U.S. Navy is scheduled for late June 2026. (U.S. Army photo by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 00:14
    Photo ID: 9769120
    VIRIN: 260615-A-A1425-1001
    Resolution: 1301x1126
    Size: 478.31 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USACE Far East District set to turn over modernized water treatment plant at Chinhae Naval Base [Image 2 of 2], by Chong Yun Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USACE Far East District set to turn over modernized water treatment plant at Chinhae Naval Base
    USACE Far East District set to turn over modernized water treatment plant at Chinhae Naval Base

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