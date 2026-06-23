161st Air Refueling Wing Ground Transportation Trains on Forklift at Aviano Air Base

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Duenas, a ground transportation sergeant assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, drives a 25K forklift through a traffic cone course during annual training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. The training evaluated Airmen’s ability to safely maneuver specialized cargo handling equipment, reinforcing operator proficiency and vehicle control skills required to support air mobility and logistics operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)