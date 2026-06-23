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    161st Air Refueling Wing Ground Transportation Trains on Forklift at Aviano Air Base [Image 3 of 3]

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    161st Air Refueling Wing Ground Transportation Trains on Forklift at Aviano Air Base

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Duenas, a ground transportation sergeant assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, drives a 25K forklift through a traffic cone course during annual training at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 18, 2026. The training evaluated Airmen’s ability to safely maneuver specialized cargo handling equipment, reinforcing operator proficiency and vehicle control skills required to support air mobility and logistics operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 00:09
    Photo ID: 9769119
    VIRIN: 260618-Z-QF099-2021
    Resolution: 4594x3057
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 161st Air Refueling Wing Ground Transportation Trains on Forklift at Aviano Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jacob Hreshchyshyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    161st Air Refueling Wing Ground Transportation Sergeant Trains on Forklift at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Ground Transportation Trains on Forklift at Aviano Air Base
    161st Air Refueling Wing Ground Transportation Trains on Forklift at Aviano Air Base

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