(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU, ACU-5 conduct in-stream offload from USS Essex [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU, ACU-5 conduct in-stream offload from USS Essex

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 90, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, comes ashore during an in-stream offload from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 18, 2026, in preparation for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Thirty-one nations, more than 30 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Staff Sergeant Ezekieljay Correa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 21:55
    Photo ID: 9768940
    VIRIN: 260618-M-LU593-1043
    Resolution: 6309x4206
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU, ACU-5 conduct in-stream offload from USS Essex [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU, ACU-5 conduct in-stream offload from USS Essex
    15th MEU, ACU-5 conduct in-stream offload from USS Essex
    15th MEU, ACU-5 conduct in-stream offload from USS Essex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LHD 2
    Third Fleet
    Marines
    15th MEU
    USS ESSEX
    RIMPAC 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery