15th MEU, ACU-5 conduct in-stream offload from USS Essex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 90, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, comes ashore during an in-stream offload from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 18, 2026, in preparation for Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Thirty-one nations, more than 30 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Staff Sergeant Ezekieljay Correa)