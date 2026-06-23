U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, prepare to conduct a heavy machine gun range during Fleet Exercise 250 (FLEETEX) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 19, 2026. 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9767681
|VIRIN:
|260619-M-NL718-1132
|Resolution:
|5582x3721
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Weston Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.