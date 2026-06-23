Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range

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U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, prepare to conduct a heavy machine gun range during Fleet Exercise 250 (FLEETEX) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 19, 2026. 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom)