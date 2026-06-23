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    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range [Image 9 of 9]

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    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, prepare to conduct a heavy machine gun range during Fleet Exercise 250 (FLEETEX) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 19, 2026. 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9767681
    VIRIN: 260619-M-NL718-1132
    Resolution: 5582x3721
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Weston Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range
    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range
    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range
    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range
    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range
    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range
    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range
    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range
    Fleet Exercise 250 | French Marines and U.S. Marines conduct Heavy Machine Gun Range

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    Navy250, America250, II MEF, USMC, Freedom250, FLEETEX

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