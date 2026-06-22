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    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

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    Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    05.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 22, 2026) – Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, right, greets Musician 2nd Class Manuel Hartman, assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026, after an all-hands call in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 22, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 23:43
    Photo ID: 9766641
    VIRIN: 260622-N-JO245-1356
    Resolution: 5500x3929
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Acting SECNAV Visits Pacific Partnership 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26
    PF26
    PacificFriendship

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