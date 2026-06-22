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    Sailors Shop for Uniforms and Gear at JBPHH Reclaimed Uniform Sale [Image 1 of 4]

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    Sailors Shop for Uniforms and Gear at JBPHH Reclaimed Uniform Sale

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Apprentice Ashtynn Hawkins, assigned to the USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), inspects a pair of boots during a reclaimed uniform sale at the Navy Exchange (NEX) Fleet Store on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 22, 2026. A reclaimed uniform sale allows Sailors to purchase gently used or unclaimed military uniforms and gear at a fraction of the original retail price. The NEX mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 20:28
    Photo ID: 9766462
    VIRIN: 260622-N-PW030-1011
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailors Shop for Uniforms and Gear at JBPHH Reclaimed Uniform Sale [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sailors Shop for Uniforms and Gear at JBPHH Reclaimed Uniform Sale
    Sailors Shop for Uniforms and Gear at JBPHH Reclaimed Uniform Sale
    Sailors Shop for Uniforms and Gear at JBPHH Reclaimed Uniform Sale
    Sailors Shop for Uniforms and Gear at JBPHH Reclaimed Uniform Sale

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    TAGS

    navy exchange
    JBPHH
    NEX
    Navy Exchange Fleet Store
    USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120)
    Sailors

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