Sailors Shop for Uniforms and Gear at JBPHH Reclaimed Uniform Sale

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Apprentice Ashtynn Hawkins, assigned to the USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), inspects a pair of boots during a reclaimed uniform sale at the Navy Exchange (NEX) Fleet Store on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 22, 2026. A reclaimed uniform sale allows Sailors to purchase gently used or unclaimed military uniforms and gear at a fraction of the original retail price. The NEX mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)