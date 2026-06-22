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    Raptor Demonstration Team Celebrates Father's Day [Image 2 of 2]

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    Raptor Demonstration Team Celebrates Father's Day

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    Graphic created in observance of Father’s Day, June 15, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team honors fathers for their dedication, sacrifice and lasting impact on their families and communities. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9766457
    VIRIN: 260621-F-CC148-1002
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 476.98 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Raptor Demonstration Team Celebrates Father's Day [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Raptor Demonstration Team Celebrates Father's Day
    Raptor Demonstration Team Celebrates Father's Day

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    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Fathers Day
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    family
    Airshow

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