Graphic created in observance of Father’s Day, June 15, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team honors fathers for their dedication, sacrifice and lasting impact on their families and communities. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 19:27
|Photo ID:
|9766457
|VIRIN:
|260621-F-CC148-1002
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|476.98 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raptor Demonstration Team Celebrates Father's Day [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Lauren Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.