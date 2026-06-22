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    Special Warfare Orientation Course Prepares Future Officers [Image 3 of 4]

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    Special Warfare Orientation Course Prepares Future Officers

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zach Vaughn 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    A cadet douses a fellow cadet with water during a Special Warfare Orientation Course (SWOC) physical training session at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., June 13, 2026. SWOC provides Academy and ROTC cadets with first-hand insight on the demands of Air Force Special Warfare while enabling them to develop leadership, teamwork and communication skills under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 17:18
    Photo ID: 9766275
    VIRIN: 260613-F-KE700-1046
    Resolution: 5206x3472
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Special Warfare Orientation Course Prepares Future Officers [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zach Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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