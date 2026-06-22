A cadet douses a fellow cadet with water during a Special Warfare Orientation Course (SWOC) physical training session at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., June 13, 2026. SWOC provides Academy and ROTC cadets with first-hand insight on the demands of Air Force Special Warfare while enabling them to develop leadership, teamwork and communication skills under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan Suni)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 17:18
|Photo ID:
|9766275
|VIRIN:
|260613-F-KE700-1046
|Resolution:
|5206x3472
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Special Warfare Orientation Course Prepares Future Officers
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