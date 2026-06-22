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    350th Spectrum Warfare Group change of command [Image 4 of 5]

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    350th Spectrum Warfare Group change of command

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Canales 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Glass, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2026. The 350 SWG continuously develops, tests and delivers electronic warfare mission data and reprogramming capabilities that support combat air forces worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Canales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 14:20
    Photo ID: 9765779
    VIRIN: 260605-F-JY834-1066
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group change of command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Anna Canales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Electronic Warfare
    Change of Command
    350 SWG

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