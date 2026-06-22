350th Spectrum Warfare Group change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Glass, 350th Spectrum Warfare Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, June 5, 2026. The 350 SWG continuously develops, tests and delivers electronic warfare mission data and reprogramming capabilities that support combat air forces worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Canales)