U.S. Space Force, PBR Celebrate America 250 at Falcon Stadium

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The U.S. Space Force and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) celebrate the PBR Space Cowboys America 250 event at Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 20, 2026. The event featured military tributes, live entertainment, competitive bull riding, a drone show and an Air Force flyover in honor of America's 250th anniversary. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)