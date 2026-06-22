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    Warrior Games 2026 [Image 1 of 2]

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    Warrior Games 2026

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Maj (ret) Cassandra Ross prepares to throw at shot put during the Track & Field competition during Warrior Games.

    The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 10:57
    Photo ID: 9764988
    VIRIN: 260617-O-YI722-2919
    Resolution: 2432x3648
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior Games 2026 [Image 2 of 2], by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Guardians
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Airmen
    Warrior Games 2026
    Adadptive sports

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