Maj. Gen. Patricia R. Wallace, Fort Buchanan senior commander, joined Patrick J. Appelman, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate–Western Hemisphere, and Command Sgt. Maj. Danny J. Castleberry, senior enlisted leader, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate–Western Hemisphere, during the annual Installation Planning Board (IPB) held at Fort Buchanan headquarters, June 16.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 10:52
|Photo ID:
|9764977
|VIRIN:
|260616-D-A5047-8477
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|3300x2589
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|PR
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Fort Buchanan Leaders Review Strategic Priorities During Annual Installation Planning Board
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