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    Fort Buchanan Leaders Review Strategic Priorities During Annual Installation Planning Board [Image 2 of 2]

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    Fort Buchanan Leaders Review Strategic Priorities During Annual Installation Planning Board

    PUERTO RICO

    06.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Maj. Gen. Patricia R. Wallace, Fort Buchanan senior commander, joined Patrick J. Appelman, director, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate–Western Hemisphere, and Command Sgt. Maj. Danny J. Castleberry, senior enlisted leader, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate–Western Hemisphere, during the annual Installation Planning Board (IPB) held at Fort Buchanan headquarters, June 16.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 10:52
    Photo ID: 9764977
    VIRIN: 260616-D-A5047-8477
    Resolution: 3300x2589
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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