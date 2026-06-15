Pacific Partnership 2026 Engineering Team Conduct Renovations at Le Ninh Medical Center in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 21, 2026

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QUANG TRI, Vietnam (June 21, 2026) – U.S. Navy Builder Constructionman Hung Vu, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1, removes wall tile during facility renovations at the Le Ninh Medical Center as part of Pacific Partnership 2026 in Quang Tri, Vietnam, June 21, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)