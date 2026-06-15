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    NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base at NASCAR San DIego Weekend [Image 4 of 4]

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    NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base at NASCAR San DIego Weekend

    NAVAL BASE CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Base Coronado

    Cars race on Qualcomm Circuit near Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) during the NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base at NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy's 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matt Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 22:01
    Photo ID: 9764231
    VIRIN: 260621-N-HR150-1443
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 4

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    This work, NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base at NASCAR San DIego Weekend [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base at NASCAR San DIego Weekend
    NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base at NASCAR San DIego Weekend
    NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base at NASCAR San DIego Weekend
    NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base at NASCAR San DIego Weekend

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    NASCAR San Diego Weekend

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