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    Corey Heim Wins the Cup [Image 3 of 4]

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    Corey Heim Wins the Cup

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Peer 

    Naval Base Coronado

    NASCAR driver Corey Heim, partnered with Undersea Rescue Command, center, poses for a photo in a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) after winning the NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and Navy's 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James D. Peer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 22:13
    Photo ID: 9764225
    VIRIN: 260621-N-VR794-1389
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Corey Heim Wins the Cup [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 James Peer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NavyxNASCAR, Navy 250, Naval Base Coronado

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