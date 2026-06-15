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    NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base

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    NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Jose Angel Llerenas Jr 

    Naval Base Coronado

    NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy's 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jose Angel Llerenas Jr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 20:08
    Photo ID: 9764117
    VIRIN: 260621-N-RC281-1372
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base, by SN Jose Angel Llerenas Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Base Coronado
    Navy 250
    NavyxNASCAR

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