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NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series: Anduril 250 Race the Base during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy's 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jose Angel Llerenas Jr)