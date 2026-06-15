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    Kyle Busch's team receives ceremonial flag during NASCAR San Diego Weekend [Image 2 of 3]

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    Kyle Busch's team receives ceremonial flag during NASCAR San Diego Weekend

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor 

    Naval Base Coronado

    U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Thomas, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center North Island, presents Kyle Busch's team members with an honorary flag flown aboard wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy's 250th birthday celebration, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9763982
    VIRIN: 260621-N-PS854-1016
    Resolution: 5192x3461
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kyle Busch's team receives ceremonial flag during NASCAR San Diego Weekend [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kyle Busch's team receives ceremonial flag during NASCAR San Diego Weekend
    Kyle Busch's team receives ceremonial flag during NASCAR San Diego Weekend
    Kyle Busch's team receives ceremonial flag during NASCAR San Diego Weekend

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    Naval Base Coronado
    USS Makin Island
    NASCAR
    navyxnascar
    NASCAR San Diego
    Navy Nascar

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