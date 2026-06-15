Kyle Busch's team receives ceremonial flag during NASCAR San Diego Weekend

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U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Thomas, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center North Island, presents Kyle Busch's team members with an honorary flag flown aboard wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD-8) during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 21, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy's 250th birthday celebration, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Taylor)