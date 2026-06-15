Warrior Games 2026

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Air Force and Special Operations Command competitors play a game of wheelchair rugby June 18, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas, during Warrior Games 26. Adaptive sports provide opportunities for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans to improve physical, mental, and emotional wellness. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Charles T. Fultz)