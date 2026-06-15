Warrior Games 2026

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Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eva De Jesus Collazo, Team Air Force competitor, shoots during a precision air competition, June 19, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas, during Warrior Games 26. The Warrior Games foster camaraderie and connection among service members and veterans from across the Department of Defense. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Tech. Sgt. Charles T. Fultz)