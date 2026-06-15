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    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado [Image 2 of 3]

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    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Base Coronado

    Visitors participate in pre-race activities before the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 race during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 20, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 02:20
    Photo ID: 9763675
    VIRIN: 260620-N-VX022-2141
    Resolution: 4958x6941
    Size: 7.23 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado
    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado
    NASCAR Races on Naval Base Coronado

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    TAGS

    Naval Base Coronado
    Navy 250
    NASCAR
    NavyxNascar

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