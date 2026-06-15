Sailor Acts in NASCAR Intagram Reel

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U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Apprentice David Cory, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, works with NASCAR social media representatives Alejandro Alvarez and Tyler Strong for an Instagram reel during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril at Naval Base Coronado, June 20, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19–21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Isenhower)