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    Sailor Acts in NASCAR Intagram Reel [Image 1 of 2]

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    Sailor Acts in NASCAR Intagram Reel

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Seaman Adam Isenhower 

    Naval Base Coronado

    U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Apprentice David Cory, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, works with NASCAR social media representatives Alejandro Alvarez and Tyler Strong for an Instagram reel during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril at Naval Base Coronado, June 20, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19–21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Isenhower)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 14:47
    Photo ID: 9763184
    VIRIN: 260620-N-YA201-1534
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sailor Acts in NASCAR Intagram Reel [Image 2 of 2], by SN Adam Isenhower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NavyxNASCAR, Navy 250, Naval Base Coronado

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