(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Greggory Fisher 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 20, 2026) U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Naval Aviation Memorial in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 13:10
    Photo ID: 9763089
    VIRIN: 260620-N-RW333-1088
    Resolution: 5847x3898
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach
    U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach
    U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach
    U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach
    U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach
    U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach
    U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C2F
    Virginia Beach
    Sail 250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery