U.S. Marines Conduct Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 20, 2026) U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250 participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Naval Aviation Memorial in Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Exercise (FLEETEX) 250 represents the United States’ commitment to layer defense of the homeland through forward-deployed forces and reinforces interoperability with allies and partners through collective maritime security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Greggory Fisher)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 13:10
|Photo ID:
|9763089
|VIRIN:
|260620-N-RW333-1088
|Resolution:
|5847x3898
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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