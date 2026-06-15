U.S. Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in a basketball tournament during the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, June 14, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games take place 13-20 June in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 23:07
|Photo ID:
|9762786
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-AB884-1064
|Resolution:
|3853x3082
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Warrior Games athletes compete in basketball [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Andrew Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.