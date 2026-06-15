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    NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers greet guests [Image 6 of 6]

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    NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers greet guests

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Nayeli Fausto 

    Naval Base Coronado

    NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers sign autographs for fans and U.S. Navy Sailors during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nayeli C. Fausto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 18:31
    Photo ID: 9762542
    VIRIN: 260619-N-OR667-1349
    Resolution: 4923x3282
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers greet guests [Image 6 of 6], by SN Nayeli Fausto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Part Series Drivers Autograph Photos
    NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Part Series Drivers sign autographs for fans
    NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Drivers Autograph Photos
    NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Driver Autographs Photos
    NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Part Series Driver Autographs Photos
    NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers greet guests

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    NavyxNASCAR, Navy 250, Naval Base Coronado

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