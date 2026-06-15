NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers greet guests

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NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers sign autographs for fans and U.S. Navy Sailors during NASCAR San Diego Weekend on Naval Base Coronado, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nayeli C. Fausto)