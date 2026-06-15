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    Rockstar Energy Drink presents NASCAR Driver #45 Tyler Reddick [Image 5 of 5]

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    Rockstar Energy Drink presents NASCAR Driver #45 Tyler Reddick

    NAVAL BASE CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Seaman Victoria Rodriguez 

    Naval Base Coronado

    NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick poses for a photo with the commissary team after an autographing event hosted by Rockstar Energy Drink during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, on Naval Base Coronado, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 18:40
    Photo ID: 9762540
    VIRIN: 260619-N-HG360-1660
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Rockstar Energy Drink presents NASCAR Driver #45 Tyler Reddick [Image 5 of 5], by SN Victoria Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rockstar Energy Drink presents NASCAR Driver #45 Tyler Reddick
    Rockstar Energy Drink presents NASCAR Driver #45 Tyler Reddick
    Rockstar Energy Drink presents NASCAR Driver #45 Tyler Reddick
    Rockstar Energy Drink presents NASCAR Driver #45 Tyler Reddick
    Rockstar Energy Drink presents NASCAR Driver #45 Tyler Reddick

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    NASCARSanDiego, navyxnascar, NavalBaseCoronado, NASCAR

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