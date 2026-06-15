Rockstar Energy Drink presents NASCAR Driver #45 Tyler Reddick

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick poses for a photo with the commissary team after an autographing event hosted by Rockstar Energy Drink during NASCAR San Diego Weekend presented by Anduril, on Naval Base Coronado, June 19, 2026. Marking the nation and the Navy’s 250th birthday celebrations, NASCAR San Diego Weekend, hosted aboard Naval Base Coronado June 19-21, delivers a unique, high-profile sports experience that blends motorsports with Navy heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Victoria Rodriguez)