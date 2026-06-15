SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony for Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers and U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Ripley at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)