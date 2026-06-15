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    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony [Image 28 of 29]

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    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony for Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. James Capers and U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Ripley at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., June 19, 2026. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 15:34
    Photo ID: 9762378
    VIRIN: 260619-D-XO220-3180
    Resolution: 3473x2315
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony [Image 29 of 29], by PO1 Eric Brann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony
    SecWar Hosts Medal of Honor Induction Ceremony

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    USMC
    Medal of Honor
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

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