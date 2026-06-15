15th MEU command staff observe flight operations

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The U.S. Marine Corps command team of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S Army command of 1st Battalion, 229th Attack Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, observe Navy and Marine Corps aircraft on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the Pacific Ocean, June 11, 2026, in preparation for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)