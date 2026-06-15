U.S. Marines, Sailors conduct deck landing qualifications aboard USS Essex

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joseph Widger, an aircrew chief, with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 (Reinforced),15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts pre-flight maintenance on a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey prior to deck landing qualifications aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the Pacific Ocean, June 12, 2026, in preparation for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. Widger is a native Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jashua Hernandez Ramos)