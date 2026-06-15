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    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex [Image 5 of 9]

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maria Amaya 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 164 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observes the securement of a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to VMM 164 (REIN),15th MEU, on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in the Pacific Ocean, June 8, 2026, in preparation for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maria Amaya)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 05:43
    Photo ID: 9761751
    VIRIN: 260608-M-QF193-2262
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Maria Amaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex
    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex
    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex
    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex
    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex
    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex
    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex
    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex
    U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct flight operations on USS Essex

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    15th MEU, Marines, USMC, LHD 2, USS ESSEX

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