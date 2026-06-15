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    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit boards USS Essex [Image 2 of 2]

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    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit boards USS Essex

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Maria Amaya 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Josue Eliasgranados, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, attached to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, salutes the watch stander as he embarks the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a pier-side onload at Naval Base San Diego, California, June 7, 2026. The pier-side onload was conducted as part of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit’s embarkation process for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Maria Amaya.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 04:59
    Photo ID: 9761728
    VIRIN: 260607-M-QF193-1129
    Resolution: 11225x7483
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit boards USS Essex [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Maria Amaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit boards USS Essex
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    15th MEU, Marines, USMC, LHD2, USSESSEX

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