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    USS Essex conducts Vertical Replenishment Operations [Image 2 of 4]

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    USS Essex conducts Vertical Replenishment Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zachary Warr 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Gennaia Mathias, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), directs an MH-60S Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck, June 9, 2026, in preparation for RIMPAC 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachary Warr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 01:00
    Photo ID: 9761610
    VIRIN: 260609-N-DR102-1022
    Resolution: 4365x2910
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Essex conducts Vertical Replenishment Operations [Image 4 of 4], by SA Zachary Warr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LHD
    NAVY
    AMPHIBIOUS
    ESSEX

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