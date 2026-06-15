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    PALS 26: Luau Dinner [Image 8 of 11]

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    PALS 26: Luau Dinner

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Cultural performers dance with senior military leaders during a luau dinner at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 17, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 20:35
    Photo ID: 9761369
    VIRIN: 260617-M-RA226-1353
    Resolution: 7342x4897
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PALS 26: Luau Dinner [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PALS 26: Luau Dinner
    PALS 26: Luau Dinner
    PALS 26: Luau Dinner
    PALS 26: Luau Dinner
    PALS 26: Luau Dinner
    PALS 26: Luau Dinner
    PALS 26: Luau Dinner
    PALS 26: Luau Dinner
    PALS 26: Luau Dinner
    PALS 26: Luau Dinner
    PALS 26: Luau Dinner

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    StrongerTogether
    AlliesAndPartners
    Interoperability
    RegionalPartnerships
    PALS26
    SecurityThroughUnity

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