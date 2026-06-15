Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Drake Michaelzuk, the Headquarters and Service Company commanding officer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, briefs Marines and Sailors after a hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2026. Conditioning hikes are essential to sustaining combat readiness, maintaining functional fitness, and fostering a warrior mindset among Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)