U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Drake Michaelzuk, the Headquarters and Service Company commanding officer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, briefs Marines and Sailors after a hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2026. Conditioning hikes are essential to sustaining combat readiness, maintaining functional fitness, and fostering a warrior mindset among Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9761267
|VIRIN:
|260612-M-FC886-1370
|Resolution:
|4657x2911
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Desiree Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.