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    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike [Image 12 of 12]

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    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Drake Michaelzuk, the Headquarters and Service Company commanding officer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, briefs Marines and Sailors after a hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 12, 2026. Conditioning hikes are essential to sustaining combat readiness, maintaining functional fitness, and fostering a warrior mindset among Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Desiree Ruiz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 19:25
    Photo ID: 9761267
    VIRIN: 260612-M-FC886-1370
    Resolution: 4657x2911
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Desiree Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike
    Taking the High Ground: Marines and Sailors with H&amp;S Company, 7th ESB Participate in a 5k Hike

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    1stMLG
    USMCNews
    7thESB
    Marines
    Engineers
    Hike

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