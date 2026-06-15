NAVSUP HQ pins new SES Lisa Sandy

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New NAVSUP Assistant Commander for Contracting Management Lisa Sandy (second from right) poses for a photo with NAVSUP senior leadership and the Senior Executive Service flag to conclude her pinning ceremony onboard NSA Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2026. NAVSUP welcomed Sandy as a member of the Senior Executive Service in May. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)