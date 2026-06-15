New NAVSUP Assistant Commander for Contracting Management Lisa Sandy (second from right) poses for a photo with NAVSUP senior leadership and the Senior Executive Service flag to conclude her pinning ceremony onboard NSA Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2026. NAVSUP welcomed Sandy as a member of the Senior Executive Service in May. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9760716
|VIRIN:
|260616-N-MK534-1053
|Resolution:
|6785x4523
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP HQ pins new SES Lisa Sandy [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.