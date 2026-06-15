(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSUP HQ pins new SES Lisa Sandy [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVSUP HQ pins new SES Lisa Sandy

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brendan McCormack 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    New NAVSUP Assistant Commander for Contracting Management Lisa Sandy (second from right) poses for a photo with NAVSUP senior leadership and the Senior Executive Service flag to conclude her pinning ceremony onboard NSA Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, June 16, 2026. NAVSUP welcomed Sandy as a member of the Senior Executive Service in May. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brendan McCormack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 16:33
    Photo ID: 9760716
    VIRIN: 260616-N-MK534-1053
    Resolution: 6785x4523
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP HQ pins new SES Lisa Sandy [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Brendan McCormack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP HQ pins new SES Lisa Sandy
    NAVSUP HQ pins new SES Lisa Sandy
    NAVSUP HQ pins new SES Lisa Sandy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery