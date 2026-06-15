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    Indiana’s Field Artillery Battalion Sharpens Warfighter Readiness [Image 3 of 4]

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    Indiana’s Field Artillery Battalion Sharpens Warfighter Readiness

    EDINBURGH, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery, prepare to fire an M777 howitzer during live-fire artillery training at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, April 18, 2026. The Hoosier Guardsmen conducted the training in preparation for an upcoming combat readiness exercise, or CRX, scheduled in July. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. John Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 10:30
    Photo ID: 9759353
    VIRIN: 260418-Z-EA609-1021
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: EDINBURGH, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Indiana National Guard
    Army National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    M777 Howitzer

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