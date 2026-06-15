Indiana’s Field Artillery Battalion Sharpens Warfighter Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 150th Field Artillery, prepare to fire an M777 howitzer during live-fire artillery training at Camp Atterbury near Edinburgh, Indiana, April 18, 2026. The Hoosier Guardsmen conducted the training in preparation for an upcoming combat readiness exercise, or CRX, scheduled in July. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. John Nelson)