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    NAVSUP FLCY Site Marianas Transportation Officer Recognized for Role in Restoring Critical Services in Guam [Image 2 of 2]

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    NAVSUP FLCY Site Marianas Transportation Officer Recognized for Role in Restoring Critical Services in Guam

    GUAM

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Midoriko Morita 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    Larrance Ritter, Transportation Officer for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka (FLCY) Site Marianas, was recently presented a command coin by Capt. Tom Arnold, NAVSUP FLCY Commanding Officer, during a site visit from Yokosuka, Japan. According to the Site Marianas Director Cmdr. Anthony Hinds, the coin recognized Ritter’s exceptional dedication, particularly his instrumental role in reopening the Personal Property Satellite Office at Andersen Air Force Base.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 01:07
    Photo ID: 9758446
    VIRIN: 260603-O-SM621-8842
    Resolution: 2144x3002
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: ST. CROIX, VI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    NAVSUP FLCY Site Marianas Transportation Officer Recognized for Role in Restoring Critical Services in Guam
    NAVSUP FLCY Site Marianas Transportation Officer Recognized for Role in Restoring Critical Services in Guam

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