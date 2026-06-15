NAVSUP FLCY Site Marianas Transportation Officer Recognized for Role in Restoring Critical Services in Guam

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Larrance Ritter, Transportation Officer for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka (FLCY) Site Marianas, was recently presented a command coin by Capt. Tom Arnold, NAVSUP FLCY Commanding Officer, during a site visit from Yokosuka, Japan. According to the Site Marianas Director Cmdr. Anthony Hinds, the coin recognized Ritter’s exceptional dedication, particularly his instrumental role in reopening the Personal Property Satellite Office at Andersen Air Force Base.