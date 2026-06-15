2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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Col. Joshua T. Christy assumes command of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade from Col. Jason S. Raub during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the brigade through the passing of the unit colors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Kalisber Ortega)