Col. Joshua T. Christy assumes command of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade from Col. Jason S. Raub during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the brigade through the passing of the unit colors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Kalisber Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 22:24
|Photo ID:
|9758373
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-VH016-1017
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.