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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Col. Joshua T. Christy assumes command of the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade from Col. Jason S. Raub during a change of command ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 17, 2026. The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility of the brigade through the passing of the unit colors. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Kalisber Ortega)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 22:24
    Photo ID: 9758373
    VIRIN: 260617-A-VH016-1017
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

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    U.S. Army

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