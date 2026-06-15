Warrior Games 2026 Track and Field Competition

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Retired U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Yeoman Gaylin Swibold throws a discus at the 2026 Warrior Games track and field competition at the University of Texas at San Antonio at the Park West Athletic Complex in San Antonio, Texas, on June 17, 2026. The Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)