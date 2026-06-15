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    Warrior Games 2026 Track and Field Competition [Image 2 of 2]

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    Warrior Games 2026 Track and Field Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Keyona Smith 

    Warrior Games

    Retired U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Yeoman Gaylin Swibold throws a discus at the 2026 Warrior Games track and field competition at the University of Texas at San Antonio at the Park West Athletic Complex in San Antonio, Texas, on June 17, 2026. The Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Keyona P. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 20:20
    Photo ID: 9758175
    VIRIN: 260615-A-MX083-8026
    Resolution: 4191x6287
    Size: 7.18 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warrior Games 2026 Track and Field Competition [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Keyona Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Warrior Games 2026 Track and Field Competition

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    #WG2026
    #warriorgames2026

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