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    NPS Marine Corps Grad Delivers AI-Driven Decision Advantage to 2nd MLG

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    NPS Marine Corps Grad Delivers AI-Driven Decision Advantage to 2nd MLG

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janiel Adames 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nickolas Mohr is congratulated by commencement speaker U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis during NPS’ Fall Quarter Graduation, Sept. 26, 2025. Following graduation from the school’s computer science program, Mohr is now applying his NPS education in artificial intelligence (AI) to develop an enhanced analytical visualization tool that incorporates real-time unit data to provide commanders with a clear site picture of readiness, capacity and operational limits at the battalion, regiment and group level. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:20
    Photo ID: 9757041
    VIRIN: 250926-N-UT641-2913
    Resolution: 5554x3695
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NPS Marine Corps Grad Delivers AI-Driven Decision Advantage to 2nd MLG, by PO2 Janiel Adames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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