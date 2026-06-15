NPS Marine Corps Grad Delivers AI-Driven Decision Advantage to 2nd MLG

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U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Nickolas Mohr is congratulated by commencement speaker U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael S. Mattis during NPS’ Fall Quarter Graduation, Sept. 26, 2025. Following graduation from the school’s computer science program, Mohr is now applying his NPS education in artificial intelligence (AI) to develop an enhanced analytical visualization tool that incorporates real-time unit data to provide commanders with a clear site picture of readiness, capacity and operational limits at the battalion, regiment and group level. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Janiel Adames)