Honoring the past, securing the future: FLW celebrates Army’s 251st birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As part of the cake-cutting tradition, Fort Leonard Wood’s youngest and oldest Soldiers (right cake), Pvt. Riley Dixon, with the 1st Engineer Brigade, and Col. Pierre Pierce, a Fort Leonard Wood Dental Health Activity dentist, assist Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, with the cutting of a cake. The most and least tenured Department of the Army civilians (left cake), Nancy Gregory, secretary of the general staff, and Stephen Hajdas, a 3rd Chemical Brigade physical therapist, assist MSCoE Command Sgt. Maj. Keyon Cummings with the cutting of their cake.