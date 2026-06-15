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    Honoring the past, securing the future: FLW celebrates Army’s 251st birthday [Image 3 of 4]

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    Honoring the past, securing the future: FLW celebrates Army’s 251st birthday

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Yaritza AlejandroPerez 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    As part of the cake-cutting tradition, Fort Leonard Wood’s youngest and oldest Soldiers (right cake), Pvt. Riley Dixon, with the 1st Engineer Brigade, and Col. Pierre Pierce, a Fort Leonard Wood Dental Health Activity dentist, assist Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, with the cutting of a cake. The most and least tenured Department of the Army civilians (left cake), Nancy Gregory, secretary of the general staff, and Stephen Hajdas, a 3rd Chemical Brigade physical therapist, assist MSCoE Command Sgt. Maj. Keyon Cummings with the cutting of their cake.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9756521
    VIRIN: 260612-A-NC875-1955
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 948.61 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Honoring the past, securing the future: FLW celebrates Army’s 251st birthday [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Honoring the past, securing the future: FLW celebrates Army’s 251st birthday
    Honoring the past, securing the future: FLW celebrates Army’s 251st birthday
    Honoring the past, securing the future: FLW celebrates Army’s 251st birthday
    Honoring the past, securing the future: FLW celebrates Army’s 251st birthday

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    Army 251st Birthday

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