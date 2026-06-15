Honoring the past, securing the future: FLW celebrates Army’s 251st birthday

As part of the cake-cutting tradition, Fort Leonard Wood’s youngest and oldest Soldiers (right cake), Pvt. Riley Dixon, with the 1st Engineer Brigade, and Col. Pierre Pierce, a Fort Leonard Wood Dental Health Activity dentist, assist Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, with the cutting of a cake. The most and least tenured Department of the Army civilians (left cake), Nancy Gregory, secretary of the general staff, and Stephen Hajdas, a 3rd Chemical Brigade physical therapist, assist MSCoE Command Sgt. Maj. Keyon Cummings with the cutting of their cake.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9756521
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-NC875-1955
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|948.61 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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