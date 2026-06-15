17th Field Artillery Regiment OPFOR

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U.S. Army Spc. Dashawn Johnson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment and Sgt. Brent Fleming, an allied trade specialist assigned to the 125th Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, ambushes a resupply convoy, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)