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    17th Field Artillery Regiment OPFOR [Image 3 of 3]

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    17th Field Artillery Regiment OPFOR

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios 

    302nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Dashawn Johnson, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment and Sgt. Brent Fleming, an allied trade specialist assigned to the 125th Forward Support Company, 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, ambushes a resupply convoy, during Operation Sentinel Justice on Camp Shelby, Miss., June 14, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is a large-scale U.S. Army Reserve training exercise that enhances Soldier and unit readiness, validates capabilities, and improves mission effectiveness through realistic, multi-echelon training in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 11:08
    Photo ID: 9756075
    VIRIN: 260614-A-MC011-1003
    Resolution: 3536x1989
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 17th Field Artillery Regiment OPFOR [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Dean John Kd De Dios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    ambush
    Camp Shelby
    17th Field Artillery Brigade
    OSJ
    USAR
    OperationSentinelJustice

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