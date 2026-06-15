2026 SAUCHEC graduation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 261 residents and fellows from 58 diverse physician and allied health specialty programs wait to take the stage during the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium graduation ceremony at the Lila Cockrell Theatre, downtown San Antonio, June 11, 2026. SAUSHEC is the organization responsible for military graduate medical education and graduate allied health education in San Antonio with two major training sites at Brooke Army Medical Center and the 59th Medical Wing. (DoW Photo by James Camillocci)