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    2026 SAUCHEC graduation ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

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    2026 SAUCHEC graduation ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2026

    Photo by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The 261 residents and fellows from 58 diverse physician and allied health specialty programs wait to take the stage during the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium graduation ceremony at the Lila Cockrell Theatre, downtown San Antonio, June 11, 2026. SAUSHEC is the organization responsible for military graduate medical education and graduate allied health education in San Antonio with two major training sites at Brooke Army Medical Center and the 59th Medical Wing. (DoW Photo by James Camillocci)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 10:44
    Photo ID: 9755918
    VIRIN: 260618-D-NB001-1015
    Resolution: 6958x3268
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 2026 SAUCHEC graduation ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 SAUCHEC graduation ceremony
    2026 SAUSHEC graduation ceremony

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    Brooke Army Medical Center, BAMC, Defense Health Agency, DHA, Joint Base San Antonio, JBSA

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