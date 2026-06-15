PALS 26: MARFORPAC Commander meets with Indo-Pacific Leaders

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, right, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks with British Royal Marine Corps Brigadier Jamie M. Norman, the commander of the United Kingdom Commando Force, during a key leader engagement at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu in Hawaii, June 16, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)