USS Essex Conducts Closed-in Weapons System Ammunitions Upload

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class Peter Calvert, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Placesdummy rounds back into casing during ammunition upload, June 15, 2026. Essex is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Cummunication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)