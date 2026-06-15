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    USS Essex Conducts Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 1 of 2]

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    USS Essex Conducts Small Arms Gun Shoot

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate seaman Joshua Ramirez, Aviation Ordanceman 3rd Class Christopher Garcilazo, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship (LHD 2), prepare target stands prior to conducting a small arms qualification shoot aboard Essex, June 13, 2026. Essex is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Cummunication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron J. Rolle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 00:57
    Photo ID: 9755278
    VIRIN: 260613-N-GN902-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Essex Conducts Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 2 of 2], by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Essex Conducts Small Arms Gun Shoot
    USS Essex Conducts Small Arms Gun Shoot

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    TAGS

    LHD
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2

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