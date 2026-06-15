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    The 737th Transportation Company takes a training mission operational at Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 7 of 7]

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    The 737th Transportation Company takes a training mission operational at Operation Sentinel Justice

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Alexander Harris, 88M motor transport operator, 737th Transportation Company, checks the top of the M1062 bulk petroleum tanker at the fuel transfer point at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi as part of Operation Sentinel Justice at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, June 12, 2026. Operation Sentinel Justice is the crucible of the modern U.S. Army Reserve. OSJ is the largest training event in the history of the Army Reserve, with an estimated 12,000-15,000 Soldiers participating. The training event is comprised of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 26-01, Global Medic, and a Tech Evaluation (TECH EVAL) spread across Camp Shelby, MS, Camp Beauregard, LA, & Gulfport, MS. The CSTX is designed to assess and enhance the readiness and capabilities of Army Reserve Soldiers in a modern, dynamic, multi-echelon, and joint operational environment aimed at preparing the force for Large Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 01:07
    Photo ID: 9755277
    VIRIN: 260612-A-XM626-1028
    Resolution: 4785x3192
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 737th Transportation Company takes a training mission operational at Operation Sentinel Justice [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Belle Mcpherren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 737th Transportation Company takes a training mission operational at Operation Sentinel Justice
    The 737th Transportation Company takes a training mission operational at Operation Sentinel Justice
    The 737th Transportation Company takes a training mission operational at Operation Sentinel Justice
    The 737th Transportation Company takes a training mission operational at Operation Sentinel Justice
    The 737th Transportation Company takes a training mission operational at Operation Sentinel Justice
    The 737th Transportation Company takes a training mission operational at Operation Sentinel Justice
    The 737th Transportation Company takes a training mission operational at Operation Sentinel Justice

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    364ESC
    79th TSC
    13acsc
    Sustainment
    Army Reserve
    OperationSentinelJustice

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