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    PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver [Image 8 of 8]

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    PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, center left, the commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, addresses members of a panel on the role of littoral maneuver in competition and crisis at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 16, 2026. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year was the 12th iteration of the symposium and hosted senior leaders from 25 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)(A portion of this photo has been blurred for security purposes.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 01:13
    Photo ID: 9755274
    VIRIN: 260617-M-GO167-6233
    Resolution: 5941x3961
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver
    PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver
    PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver
    PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver
    PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver
    PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver
    PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver
    PALS 26: Leaders discuss littoral maneuver

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    TAGS

    PacificMarines
    StrongerTogether
    Hawaii
    Interoperability
    RegionalPartnerships
    SecurityThroughUnity

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