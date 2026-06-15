Mississippi Guardsmen Support Summer Surge

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U.S. Army Spc. Noah Gibbs with the Mississippi National Guard, assigned to the Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, speaks with visitors during presence patrol at the White House entrance in Washington, on June 16, 2026. About 3,000 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Keyra Moolenaar)