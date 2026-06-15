Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup

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U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa and Army volunteers joined members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. Navy volunteers during a cleanup at Okinawa Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Japan, June 13, 2026. The event was held ahead of the anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa to honor those who lost their lives during the battle and strengthen ties with the local community.