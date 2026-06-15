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    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup [Image 13 of 15]

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    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup

    ITOMAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Natalie Stanley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa and Army volunteers joined members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and U.S. Navy volunteers during a cleanup at Okinawa Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Japan, June 13, 2026. The event was held ahead of the anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa to honor those who lost their lives during the battle and strengthen ties with the local community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 21:06
    Photo ID: 9754976
    VIRIN: 260612-A-QC559-9167
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: ITOMAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup [Image 15 of 15], by Natalie Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup
    Army Volunteers participate in memorial park cleanup

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